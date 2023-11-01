Rice varietal evaluation at Assam Agricultural University’s cafeteria

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Oct 31: At the Assam Agricultural University (AAU), an insightful participatory varietal evaluation took place at the Rice Variety Cafeteria, located within the Jorhat main campus, under the Assam Agri Business and Rural Transformation (APART) initiative, led by a team of experts.

Conducted by the Operational Project Implementation Unit (OPIU)-APART in conjunction with the Directorate of Research (AAU), the evaluation witnessed the examination of 27 rice varieties by a panel of 70 agriculture experts. Their insights and opinions formed a crucial part of this evaluative process.

A subsequent meeting was organized as part of this event at the cafeteria premises. Dr Mrinal Saikia, the AAU Director (Research), In-charge, shed light on the far-reaching advantages that the cafeteria initiative would bring to the table, highlighting its potential contribution to the development and advancement of the agriculture sector.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Rupam Borgohain, Nodal Officer, APART, AAU, and Dr Virendar Kumar Yadav, International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) Resident Coordinator, shared their perspectives on the initiative and its implications for the agricultural landscape. Key officials including Dr Manoranjan Neog, In-charge of AAU’s Extension Education, and Dr Ranjit Kumar Saud, Deputy Director of Extension Education, were also present, along with a group of progressive farmers, agriculture scientists, top AAU officials, faculties, and representatives from IRRI, APART, and the State agriculture department.

This collaborative and evaluative initiative underscores the university’s commitment to exploring and enhancing the cultivation of various rice varieties, ultimately contributing to the evolution and progression of the agricultural domain in the region.