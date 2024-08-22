Rigorous imprisonment for sexual offenders

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Aug 21: A special POCSO court in Nagaon on Tuesday sentenced two individuals to three years of rigorous imprisonment in separate cases of sexual assault on minors.

According to Swaraj Saikia, the government prosecutor, Lakhinandan Hazarika (26), a resident of Dighalidari village under Raha Police Station in Nagaon district, attempted to sexually assault a minor in 2018 during a local Bihu function.

In another case, Tuleswar Basumatary, a resident under Kachua Police Station, raped his daughter. The abuse, which began in early 2019 and continued for three months, came to light on April 2, 2019, when the child confided in her mother, leading to a complaint being filed.

The special POCSO court sentenced both accused to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 each.