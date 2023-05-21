Road Mishap In Jorhat Near Jhanji Bridge

JORHAT: A person was killed in an accident while trying to cross NH 37 near Jhanji bridge at Teok in Jorhat district.

The police identified the person as Rajkishore Rai from Bihar.

Rai was hit by a Thar vehicle which was going to Moran from Jorhat. The driver of the vehicle Prem Phukan said that two people were waiting to cross the road and while one crossed, the other visited and when his vehicle neared he suddenly made a dash to cross the road. Phukan said that he braked hard and swerved his vehicle to avoid hitting the vehicle but the man fell to the ground in an injured condition. He carried the person to the Teok FRU in his vehicle but Rai was declared dead.

The person who had crossed safely, Sunil Rai identified Rajkishore and said that they were both engaged in supplies to Assam Rifles and resided at Bokajan.