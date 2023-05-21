25 C
Guwahati
Sunday, May 21, 2023
type here...

Road Mishap In Jorhat Near Jhanji Bridge

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

JORHAT:  A person was killed in an accident while trying to cross NH 37 near Jhanji bridge at Teok in Jorhat district.

The police identified the person as Rajkishore Rai from Bihar.

- Advertisement -

Rai was hit by a Thar vehicle which was going to Moran from Jorhat. The driver of the vehicle Prem Phukan said that two people were waiting to cross the road and while one crossed, the other visited and when his vehicle neared he suddenly made a dash to cross the road. Phukan said that he braked hard and swerved his vehicle to avoid hitting the vehicle but the man fell to the ground in an injured condition. He carried the person to the Teok FRU in his vehicle but Rai was declared dead.

The person who had crossed safely, Sunil Rai identified Rajkishore and said that they were both engaged in supplies to Assam Rifles and resided at Bokajan.

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

CBI questions Sameer Wankhede for more than 5 hours in cruise...

The Hills Times - 0