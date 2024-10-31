Ronghang highlights progress in Kasturba Vidyalaya construction to empower girls

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 31: In a significant development, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang shared a video update showcasing the ongoing construction of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) school building to boost girls’ education in Dolamara, the CEM announced on Thursday.

The project, located in the Duar Bagori constituency, will uplift and empower young girls in the region by providing them with access to quality education.

Expressing enthusiasm for the project’s progress, Ronghang on the micro-blogging site X stated, “Happy to see the progress work of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya School Building construction at Dolamara! This is a significant step towards empowering young girls under Duar Bagori constituency.”

Ronghang also emphasized that initiatives like these are part of a larger commitment by the council to invest in youth education, particularly for young girls, to ensure brighter futures for the upcoming generation.

Meanwhile, the new KGBV building is expected to enhance educational access in the area, especially for girls from rural backgrounds, providing them with a supportive environment for their studies.

Additionally, this initiative will coincide with a larger goal of bridging educational disparities in the region, equipping students with the resources they need to succeed.

Ronghang further urged the community to continue supporting such initiatives, saying, “Let’s work together to build a better future for our next generation.”