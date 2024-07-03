32 C
Royal Bengal Tiger spotted in Assam’s Majuli

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 3: A Royal Bengal Tiger on Tuesday had been sighted in Totoya village of Majuli island.

The residents of Totoya village in Majuli are expressing worries after the sighting of the tiger in the area.

Assam Cabinet Minister Ranoj Pegu verified the observation on Tuesday linking the tiger’s appearance to the recent floods in Kaziranga National Park, which may have forced the large feline out of its usual environment.

Pegu on micro-blogging site X stated, “A Royal Bengal Tiger has been sighted at Totoya village in Majuli. It must have strayed from Kaziranga due to flood. People have been alerted and District administration is maintaining vigilance.”

The tiger’s sudden appearance in an atypical location in Kaziranga highlights the influence of Assam’s annual floods on the local wildlife.

Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its substantial tiger population, has been greatly impacted by increasing water levels, leading animals to move to elevated areas.

Following the sightings, individuals have been notified and the local administration has increased surveillance in the region.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
