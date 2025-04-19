24.3 C
RPF leverages drone & AI technology to curb railway land encroachments

‘Mission 250+’ undertaken to further vacate railway land from encroachers

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 18: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway has initiated several measures by leveraging AI-powered technology to protect the railway land from illegal activities and encroachments. As part of this initiative, 45 drone cameras have been procured to strengthen the surveillance and monitoring of railway land across the zone. Enhancing this capability further, dedicated AI-based software is currently under development. This advanced system will enable the detection of fresh encroachments- such as huts, houses, buildings and other unauthorized structures, by conducting aerial surveys and ensuring strict enforcement against unauthorized occupation of railway land.

Continuing its efforts to clear unauthorized encroachments from railway property, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N F Railway successfully vacated 210 railway quarters from illegal occupants during the months of February and March this year. Additionally, 27 unauthorized soft structures, 4 unauthorized shops and several unauthorized kutcha structures were dismantled. The eviction drives were carried out effectively in the New Guwahati and Pandu areas through coordinated efforts of RPF personnel, Engineering and Electrical staff and with the support of the local police.

Following the successful removal of unauthorized occupants from railway land, the next phase ‘Mission 250+’ has been set in motion to further vacate 250+ railway quarters from unauthorised occupants at New Guwahati Railway Colony. This approach aims to completely clear the New Guwahati Railway Colony and restore it to its intended use.

To ensure long-term protection and better utilization of vacated Railway quarters at New Guwahati, several remedial measures have been proposed. These include merging two Type-I quarters into larger Type-II units to provide more spacious and comfortable living for Railway employees. For enhanced security, fencing of every four-unit block is planned to safeguard both property and residents. Additionally, the development of walking tracks and small parks will promote a healthy lifestyle and improve the colony’s aesthetic appeal, encouraging staff occupancy and restoring the colony’s functionality.

Dhoraghat celebrates ‘Tree Bihu’ with Devotion and Green Vision in Dhubri

