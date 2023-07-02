RPF recovers stolen passenger’s belongings worth around Rs. 1.9 lakh

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 1: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of NF Railway, while conducting regular checks and drives within the zone between June 27 to 29, apprehended 13 (thirteen) persons involved in theft of passenger’s belongings. During this check at different stations and trains, they successfully recovered valuables worth approximately Rs 1,92,000 from railway stations at Katihar, New Jalpaiguri, Dalgaon, Kamakhya & Guwahati.

In an incident on June 29, RPF escorting team of New Jalpaiguri, acting on a missing complaint from a passenger conducted a checking drive at train No 15658 (Brahmaputra Mail) while on move and apprehended 2 (two) persons along with the stolen mobile phone valued Rs. 10,000/- approximately. The apprehended perrons were later handed over to officer in charge of GRP/Katihar for further necessary course of action.

In another incident on June 28 RPF CPDS (Crime Prevention & Detection Squad) team of Katihar, during a routine check and drive conducted at Katihar railway station, apprehended 3 persons, and recovered 3 (Three) mobile phones stolen from passengers that worth Rs 40,000 approximately. Later, they were handed over to officer in charge of GRP/ Katihar for further necessary proceedings.

On June 27 RPF team of Alipurduar conducted a checking drive at Dalgaon railway station and apprehended 1 (One) person with a bag containing a stolen laptop worth around Rs 70,000 along with other valuables. On the same day, RPF of NFR also conducted drives at Katihar, Kamakhya & Guwahati railway stations and apprehended another 7 (Seven) persons involved in similar theft of passenger’s belongings worth Rs 72,000 approximately.

All the apprehended persons were later handed over to the Officer in Charge of respective outposts and is booked under lawful sections for further course of action.