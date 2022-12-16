Sahitya and Book Fair 2022 concludes

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Dec 15: Under the patronage of Sonapur Social Development Society and in association with Khongia Tea Estate, Rupjyoti, Kharahat, Athabari Gaon Panchayat, Mandal Samal Kendra and Khongia Students Society, a ‘Sahitya and Book Fair – 2022’ was organised in Laojan Khongia Primary School from December 10 for six days.

On Thursday, which was the last day of the programme, the Sonapur Social Development Society members, students, teachers and in association with the locals, a ‘Grantha Yatra’ was taken out in the tea estates which was inaugurated by Subhan Gowala, district development commissioner.

A ‘Baartalap’ session was organised on the occasion where Amrit Konwar, Demow primary education officer, Deepawali Kurmi, district assistant commissioner, Atmaram Kumar, HOD of English department in Moran College were present.

Sanjay Prasad Sah, president of Sonapur Social Development Society anchored during the programme. A prize distribution ceremony was organised on Thursday, under the presidentship of Gauranga Chaura. The winning participants of different competitions were given prizes. The cultural programme was also organised on the day.

In the programme, media persons of Demow, students’ union leaders along with other dignitaries were also present.