Sarbananda highlights impact of centre’s welfare schemes

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 30: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal praised the transformative impact of various welfare schemes initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising their contribution to enriching the lives of people in the country. Sonowal joined the Prime Minister virtually during his interaction with beneficiaries of government schemes as part of the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ at Dakhin Pakua GP Office Ground in Dev Block, Nalbari.

Sonowal stated that the government, under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister, is dedicated to serving the poor, uplifting the marginalised, and ensuring the welfare of farmers through schemes such as ‘PM Kisan’, ‘PM Awas Yojana’, ‘PM SVANidhi’, ‘Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana’, ‘Jan Dhan Yojana’, and many others. He highlighted the Prime Minister’s emphasis on empowering women for the self-reliance of India, mentioning initiatives like ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ and ‘Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana’.

According to Sonowal, the youth plays a crucial role in realising the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, and the government has implemented schemes like the National Education Policy and Skill India to empower them.

The ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ aims to achieve saturation of flagship government schemes, ensuring that benefits reach all targeted people in a time-bound manner. During the event, the Prime Minister launched the ‘Pradhan Mantri Mahila Kisan Drone Kendra,’ providing drones to women self-help groups for livelihood assistance. He also dedicated the 10,000th Jan Aushadhi Kendra at AIIMS, Deoghar, and launched a program to increase the number of such facilities in the country from 10,000 to 25,000. Union minister and MP from Guwahati, Queen Oja, were also present at the event. (With inputs from PTI)