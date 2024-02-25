Sarbananda Sonowal Inaugurates Center Of Excellence On Panchakarma

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 24: The Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the Centre of Excellence on Panchakarma at the state Ayurvedic College & Hospital here on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

As per an official statement, the Ayush minister also inaugurated the renovated state pharmacy within the campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, “It gives me immense pleasure to be part of this illustrious college that has been imparting education on Ayurveda and producing countless experts on Ayurveda, reinforcing the patient care and medical sector of the state. With the addition of this new Centre of Excellence on Panchakarma as well as renovated State Pharmacy, the college is further equipped to play a pivotal role to contribute strongly in the resurgent Ayush global wellness movement.”

“The globalisation of wellness movement was led by Yoga, further perpetuating the rich heritage of Ayurveda and other traditional forms of medicine. Panchakarma – regarded as elixir of modern life – is known to have positive impact by reducing stress and its negative impact on body and mind. With this Centre of Excellence, the students and experts will have access to the best of Panchakarma, but its ultimate benefit will percolate down to the patients who will be availing the many advantages of Panchakarma,” the minister added.

Adding further, Sonowal said, through Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sincere efforts, Yoga has gained universal popularity and Ayush systems have also become widely popular among the masses.

- Advertisement -

“New Ayurvedic colleges, Ayurvedic hospitals, major capacity building initiatives like 100 bedded Yoga and Naturopathy hospital in Dibrugarh along with around 500 Ayush wellness centres have been set up in Assam. We have also expanded capacity in the Ayush institutions in Pasighat andShillong which will further bolster Ayush sector in the region,” he added.

The Union minister was joined by the health and family welfare minister, Government of Assam, Keshab Mahanta; the MLA of West Guwahati, Ramendra Narayan Kalita; the MLA of Dispur, Atul Bora; the MLA of Guwahati East, Siddhartha Bhattacharya among other dignitaries including Ayush experts, top officials, teachers and students.