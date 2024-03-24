Sarbananda Sonowal Urge Youths To Become Ambassadors Of Community By Developing Personality

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, March 23: Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday urged the youths to take a keen interest in education, sports and other cultural activities in order to develop their personalities and become ambassadors of their communities.

He took a unique path to engage with the people as he went on a spiritual sojourn amidst the political fervour on Saturday. He spent time with the intellectuals and cultural activists after his visit to Tai Educational and Cultural Centre in Dibrugarh.

He also joined in the celebrations of the foundation day of the Sonowal Kachari Samaj at Lepetkata on the outskirts of the Dibrugarh town on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion Sonowal said, “Youths should cultivate their personalities through education and sharpen it further with active participation in sports and other cultural activities. They should hone their personalities so that they become ambassadors of their respective communities.”

“The youths should navigate life’s challenges by embracing yoga and leveraging modern technology to acquire knowledge and skills necessary for advancement. It is with these that we will have an army of ambassadors from every community, who will take the onus to bring change and foster a spiritual bonding towards the cause of community building. This is essential to the cause of nation building, to the goal of Viksit Bharat that our leader PM Narendra Modi has set for us to achieve,” Sonowal stated.

“The Sonowal Kachari Society is dedicated to bolstering the self-esteem, resilience, and capacities of its people, offering aid in times of indigenous community crises. The Sonowal Kachari community has played a pivotal role in the broader Assamese nation building process. The rich cultural heritage and spiritual practices of a multi-cultural society profoundly influence the community’s identity, leaving a lasting imprint on Assam’s social fabric. Sonowal Kacharis are renowned for their cultural sustainability, marked by humility and decency. It’s imperative for this community to uphold this legacy, a responsibility that various organisations have been actively pursuing. Notably, The Sonowal Kachari Samaj stands out for its significant efforts in this regard,” he further said.

The Union minister said, “As a proud member of the Sonowal Kachari community, I’ve always heard commendable praises about our society. Renowned for our generosity, Sonowal community represents admirable human qualities, particularly as ardent nature enthusiasts. Our deep connection to nature, with Mother Earth holding a cherished place in our hearts underscores our society’s essence. Within the broader Assamese nation-building cause, the Sonowal Kachari community holds a significant role, currently at the forefront alongside the blessings of Khring Khring Bathau Devata and in close association with the rich Sattriya culture. Empowered by our internal strengths, we’re unstoppable. Today, there’s a growing interest in studying the songs of the Sonowal community, with concerted efforts underway to share this cultural wealth with the wider world.”

The BJP candidate from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency also visited two Holi Milan festivals near Tirupati Mandir in Seujpur as well as Khalihamari in Dibrugarh.