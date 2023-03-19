Satra review team reaches Morigaon

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, March 18: In a bid to mitigate the problems of satra’s lands, a team of three members of commission for review and assessment of problems of satra land in Assam (CRAPSLA) led by the chairman as well as MLA Pradip Hazarika on Saturday visited Morigaon.

The CRAPSLA’s team along with 22 satradhikars of Morigaon and Nagaon districts visited satras like Rampur, Kubaikata, Na-kuji and Kusumbori. Earlier the CRAPSLA team along with the chairman of APTDC Ramakanta Deuri met the satradhikars at DC’s conference hall and took the grievances of satra lands for redressal.