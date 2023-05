HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, May 15: Six people, including a junior engineer, have been arrested for corruption in PMAY scheme in Laharighat, Morigaon. The arrested panchayat officials are accused of embezzling the entire amount of money by allocating houses in the year FY2020-21 in the name of a woman who died in 2017.

Most Beautiful Villages In India Health Benefits Of Eating Mangoes Vastu Tips To Remove Negative Energy From Your Home Iconic Places In Northeast India Oldest Living Trees In The World