School Head Arrested For Seeking Bribe

Morigaon, Aug 23: A headmaster of a Government School was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly seeking bribe from a teacher to upgrade the Service Book in Morigaon district of Assam, officials said.

According to special director general of police (Law and Order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing of Assam Police arrested the headmaster of the Hatimuria Govt MV School under Laharighat block red-handed while allegedly taking bribe from the fellow teacher.

He claimed that the headmaster had sought the bribe to upgrade the Service Book and LPC (Last Pay Certificate). (PTI)