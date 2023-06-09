30 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 9, 2023
type here...

Schoolgirl Killed In Ganeshguri

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI: A schoolgirl was killed in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area on Thursday morning after the two-wheeler on which she was travelling was hit by the bus of another school, police said.

Priya Kumari, a class 11 student of Little Flower School, was riding pillion on the scooter of her elder sister when the accident happened near the state secretariat, they said.

- Advertisement -

Kumari died on the spot, and her sister was injured, they added.

Locals claimed that the bus was trying to avoid a ditch dug recently in the area when the accident happened.

Police cordoned off the area, and said that an investigation was underway.

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Illegal Timber Seize

The Hills Times - 0