Schoolgirl Killed In Ganeshguri

GUWAHATI: A schoolgirl was killed in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area on Thursday morning after the two-wheeler on which she was travelling was hit by the bus of another school, police said.

Priya Kumari, a class 11 student of Little Flower School, was riding pillion on the scooter of her elder sister when the accident happened near the state secretariat, they said.

- Advertisement -

Kumari died on the spot, and her sister was injured, they added.

Locals claimed that the bus was trying to avoid a ditch dug recently in the area when the accident happened.

Police cordoned off the area, and said that an investigation was underway.