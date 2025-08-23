Second phase of Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan launched

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 22: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched the second phase of cheque distribution under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan at a public rally in Nalbari, according to an official statement.

In this phase, 33,909 members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), including 31,179 women from rural Nalbari and 2,730 from the Nalbari Municipality, have each been granted financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to support entrepreneurial activities.

The Chief Minister distributed cheques to 13 beneficiaries to mark the launch.

Addressing the gathering at the playground of PM Shri Ghograpar Higher Secondary School, Sarma said the scheme was designed to strengthen the financial autonomy of women engaged in SHGs.

Assam has nearly four lakh SHGs with around 40 lakh women members, and the government has committed Rs 3,038 crore to provide seed capital of Rs 10,000 each.

He said beneficiaries could use the funds individually, with family members, or collectively with fellow SHG members.

After a year, fund utilisation will be reviewed, and those who deploy the assistance effectively would become eligible for Rs 25,000 in the next phase — Rs 15,000 from the government and Rs 10,000 via bank linkage.

Proper utilisation would make them eligible for loans of up to Rs. 50,000, with the government bearing interest liabilities and offering a 25% subsidy.

The Chief Minister reiterated that his government is committed to fulfilling promises through initiatives like Orunodoi, Nijut Moina, and the Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan.

Referring to the first phase launched in Behali in April, he said reports of fund utilisation had been largely positive.

He also acknowledged the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in enabling welfare schemes in Assam.

The event was attended by Ministers Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Atul Bora, and Jayanta Mallabaruah, Additional Chief Secretary B Kalyan Chakravarthy, State Mission Director Kuntal Moni Sarmah Bordoloi, Nalbari DC Nibedan Das Patowary, along with elected representatives, senior officials, and other dignitaries.