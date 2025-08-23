29.6 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 23, 2025
type here...

Second phase of Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan launched

Scheme to strengthen financial autonomy of women: CM

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 22: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched the second phase of cheque distribution under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan at a public rally in Nalbari, according to an official statement.

- Advertisement -

In this phase, 33,909 members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), including 31,179 women from rural Nalbari and 2,730 from the Nalbari Municipality, have each been granted financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to support entrepreneurial activities.

Related Posts:

The Chief Minister distributed cheques to 13 beneficiaries to mark the launch.

Addressing the gathering at the playground of PM Shri Ghograpar Higher Secondary School, Sarma said the scheme was designed to strengthen the financial autonomy of women engaged in SHGs.

Assam has nearly four lakh SHGs with around 40 lakh women members, and the government has committed Rs 3,038 crore to provide seed capital of Rs 10,000 each.

- Advertisement -

He said beneficiaries could use the funds individually, with family members, or collectively with fellow SHG members.

After a year, fund utilisation will be reviewed, and those who deploy the assistance effectively would become eligible for Rs 25,000 in the next phase — Rs 15,000 from the government and Rs 10,000 via bank linkage.

Proper utilisation would make them eligible for loans of up to Rs. 50,000, with the government bearing interest liabilities and offering a 25% subsidy.

The Chief Minister reiterated that his government is committed to fulfilling promises through initiatives like Orunodoi, Nijut Moina, and the Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan.

- Advertisement -

Referring to the first phase launched in Behali in April, he said reports of fund utilisation had been largely positive.

He also acknowledged the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in enabling welfare schemes in Assam.

The event was attended by Ministers Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Atul Bora, and Jayanta Mallabaruah, Additional Chief Secretary B Kalyan Chakravarthy, State Mission Director Kuntal Moni Sarmah Bordoloi, Nalbari DC Nibedan Das Patowary, along with elected representatives, senior officials, and other dignitaries.

Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala
Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala
10 Most Beautiful Women in the World
10 Most Beautiful Women in the World
7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family
7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family
10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean
10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Digboi Police Station Awarded Best Police Station Certificate

The Hills Times -
Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala 10 Most Beautiful Women in the World 7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family 10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India