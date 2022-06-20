Section 144 Crpc Promulgated In Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 19: District magistrate, Kokrajhar has promulgated 144/144-A CrPC 1973 to maintain law & order situation across the entire Kokrajhar district.

In a statement, the additional district magistrate of Kokrajhar, Subham Aditya Bora issued a notification on Saturday after receiving notice from various sources that there is a likelihood of law-and-order situation happening due to agitational activities organised by anti-social elements.

“Whereas there are previous instances of breach of public peace and order leading to loss of lives in the district. Hence, additional district magistrate, Kokrajhar, in exercise of powers conferred under section 144/144-A CrPC. 1973, do hereby, promulgate orders throughout Kokrajhar district prohibiting assembly of five or more persons in any public place, taking out processions, shouting slogans, holding meetings or rallies in any public places, dharna, demonstrations, strike in any public places, organising melas/fairs without obtaining permission, pillion riding, use of tinted glass in vehicle, use of microphone outdoors without permission, carrying and brandishing of weapons, firearms and ammunitions of any kind, explosive substance of any kind, daos, lathis, bows & arrow and any other hazardous implements/tools, carrying out of any torch light (mashaal) processions,” the statement read.