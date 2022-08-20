30 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 20, 2022
Section 144 Imposed In West Karbi Anglong

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
DIPHU: The West Karbi Anglong district administration has announced imposition of 144 CrPC in the district in view of holding the written examinations for Grade III and Grade IV posts of the Assam government scheduled on August 21, 28 and September 11. The said examinations will be held in the district’s Kheroni PVN High School, Kopili College, Hamren Government Higher Secondary School, Don Bosco High School, Baithalangso HS school, Voso Koida English High School, Waisong College, Dongkamukam High School, and Jengkha High School.

 

