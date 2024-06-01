Flood waters pose threat for local residents in Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 31: Flood waters are still posing a danger to human life particularly to villagers living close to the embankment of Kopili River in West Karbi Anglong district.

- Advertisement -

Kopili and Bithung Renthama Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituencies are the worst affected in West Karbi Anglong. 351 families in Bithung Rengthama MAC constituency and 61 families in Kopili MAC constituency have been affected by flood. Rations like rice, dal and edible oil were being provided to affected families.

Informing the media this morning at his official bungalow the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang said he has directed the land and revenue department and officials of KAAC to take a joint survey of affected families in the flood.

CEM said, “The worst affected is my constituency Bithung Rengma and Kopili. So far 351 families in my constituency and 61 families in Kopili have been affected by the floods. We are providing immediate relief measures to the affected families. Each family is being provided with 10 kgs rice, 1 kg dal, 1 litre edible oil and 1 kg. salt.”

He also informed that executive members (EMs) of KAAC, MACs and principal secretary of KAAC are involved in the joint survey.

- Advertisement -

Ronghang further said that the state water resource department has sanctioned a special financial package of 100 crores to check erosion by protecting the embankment of the Kopili River in Bithung and Kopili MAC constituency. Work has already begun, though it has been halted temporarily and will resume after the elections are over.

The CEM also said that the NHAI will take up road construction from Nillie to Silchar via Baithalangso, Dongkamukam, Kheroni and Halflong. The RCC bridge over Kopili River at Kheroni has lost its durability and a new bridge will be constructed under this package.

It may be mentioned here that the RCC bridge over Kopili River at Kheroni was constructed way back in 1968 and was inaugurated in 1972 by former minister late Dhoniram Rongpi. Over the years the bridge has become weak and could not support a load of more than 9 tons.

A local resident of Kheroni Biren Enghi informed that water has not reached the bridge.

- Advertisement -

“Water is receding slowly. If there is no rain in the next two to three days the water level might go down. Due to the weak bridge trucks carrying 30 to 40 tons of goods were stopped at Kheroni,” he said.

Meanwhile, West Karbi Anglong water resources division on May 31 has shown the water level of Kopili flowing at danger level of 66.79 M, and Karbi Langpi flowing at danger level of 64.75 M.