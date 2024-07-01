Self-defense training camp concludes

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, June 30: A week-long workshop on self-defense training organised by the Wushu (Sports) Unit and Women’s Cell of Dikhowmukh College, Sivasagar, concluded successfully on Saturday. Over 100 girls actively participated in the workshop. Rintu Neog, instructor; Champha Wangsu, secretary of Dikhowmukh Wushu Sports Unit; and Plaban Bora, joint secretary of the Assam Wushu Association, served as instructors, teaching self-defense techniques and awareness to the students.

- Advertisement -

The welcome speech was delivered by Dr Ranjit Kumar Boruah, principal of Dikhowmukh College. Dr Pallabi Devi, secretary of the Women’s Cell, felicitated the resource persons. Certificates were distributed to the participants by the principal and the guests.