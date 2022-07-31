Setting Up Of A Veterinary College In Karbi Anglong Nearing Reality

Experts from Veterinary Science College, Khanapara and others visit Manja to look at a suitable location

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 30: As committed in the memorandum of settlement, signed last year, for setting up of a veterinary college in Karbi Anglong district, a team of experts from different higher educational institutions of the state on Saturday visited the district’s Manja area to identify a suitable location for the proposed institution. As such, the setting up of a veterinary college in the district is further nearing a reality.

The visiting team of experts included Dean, Veterinary Science College, Khanapara, Dr Vivekananda Saikia, Principal Scientist, HRS, Kahikuchi, Dr Sarat Saikia, Professor, Biotech, Assam Agriculture University, Jorhat, Dr M.K. Modi, Registrar, Assam Agriculture University, Jorhat, Topon Gohain, ACS, Professor College of Horticulture Campus, AAU, Jorhat Dr Niloy Bora and others.

The team categorically visited Manja Cattle Demonstration Farm, Buffalo Breeding Project (BBP) and Fodder Demonstration Farm to make a survey for the proposed project.

Executive Member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, D. Uphing Maslai took the team to Manja for a survey of the site.

With EM Maslai, District Veterinary Officer, Dilip Mahanta, Manager, Cattle Demonstration Farm, Dr. Anthony Phangcho; Manager, Fodder Demonstration Farm, Dr. Larsika Hansepi and Deputy Director, Buffalo Breeding Project, KK Das accompanied the team while visiting in and around the campus.

It may be mentioned here that on September 4, 2021, a tripartite memorandum of settlement was signed between the Centre, Assam government and the six armed groups, Karbi Longri NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK), the three factions of Karbi People’s Liberation Tigers (KPLT) and United People’s Liberation Army (UPLA).

In accordance with the MoS, there were provisions for setting up of a veterinary college at Manja, a degree college in Umpanai and an agriculture college at Kolonga in West Karbi Anglong district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 28, 2022, during his visit at Loringthepi in Karbi Anglong laid the foundation for these institutions.

EM, Maslai said, “The survey is in its initial stage. Necessary preparations are yet to be done to convert the project into a reality,”

After the site visit, the team also visited the KAAC Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang at his official chamber in the KAAC Secretariat and briefed the development. CEM Ronghang also urged the team to speed up the work.