Sibaram Bodo High School Alumni Meet Held

TEZPUR, April 29: Alumni Meet-2023 of Sibaram Bodo High School, the first Bodo Medium School established in Lawdalani area held with two-day colourful programmes a few days back.

The Alumni Meet started with flag hoisting by Binanda Daimary, asst. teacher, and president of Alumni Meet-2023 on the first day followed by floral tribute to the martyrs and departed souls. The plantation drive carried out on the occasion was inaugurated by Punaram Basumatary, founder secretary, managing committee of the school.

‘Face to Face with Ex-Students’ an attractive programme among the alumni was also held along with publication of a souvenir entitled ‘Sibaramsa’ and cultural programme by present and ex-students on the first day of the meet.

The second day programme was started with a cultural procession by present and ex-students led by Dulan Daimary, retired teacher, Gereki Lower Primary School. In the “Face to Face with Present and Ex-Students’ programme hundreds of present and ex- students actively took part in the meet held thereafter.

During two-day meet some of the eminent alumni including Swmaosar Basumatary, education secretary, All Bodo Students Union (ABSU). Er. Dipak Basumatari, principal scientist, CSIR-NEIST (RRL), Jorhat, Assam, Bipul Ch. Basumatary, chief manager, SBI, Udalguri, BTR, Kamal Kumar Baglary, senior technical officer (STO), NIELIT, Guwahati, Rahendra Baglary, SI, Selenghat Police Station, Jorhat were also present.