Sikhna Jwhwlao Declared as Eighth National Park

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 17: The Assam government has taken a significant step towards environmental conservation by declaring Sikhna Jwhwlao forest, located in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts, as a national park.

The decision was take during a cabint meeting chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

With this decision, Assam now boasts eight national parks, reinforcing its position as a leader in biodiversity conservation. The newly declared national park covers an expansive area of 316 square kilometers.

“Assam has seven national parks. With today’s decision, the state will have eight national parks. Assam is now next to only Madhya Pradesh insofar as the number of national parks is concerned. This national park is located between the Manas National Park and the Raimona National Park,” Sarma said while speaking to the media after the cabinet meeting in Dispur.

He further opined that this move is expected to further enhance Assam’s rich natural heritage and boost eco-tourism in the region.

Besides announcing the new national park, the cabinet also gave approval to some important decisions concerning autonomous councils in the state. The strength of the Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) will be raised from 36 to 42 members to give greater representation to the community.

Furthermore, the government has chosen to hold Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) elections in April this year. Elections for the Mising Autonomous Council, Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council, Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council, Deuri Autonomous Council, and Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council are due to be organized in September this year.

In another major decision, the cabinet approved the setting up of a private university, Swami Vivekananda University, in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The plan is to open up more avenues for higher education in the region and provide opportunities to meet the increasing academic demands of students.

To make governance more streamlined, the cabinet also approved the establishment of new budget heads for newly formed departments. These are the Barak Valley Department, the Department of Innovation, Incubation, and Startup, and the Department of Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare. This reorganization is likely to ensure improved fund allocation and policy implementation in these important areas.

The Assam government also initiated measures to hasten industrial and clean energy projects in the state. It cleared the Assam Integrated Clean Energy Policy-2025, which will facilitate sustainable energy solutions. A 250-megawatt solar park will be established in Karbi Anglong with funding support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

In addition, to stimulate industrialization, the cabinet authorized the development of industrial parks in Sonapur and Dimoria. A mega industrial park over an area of 569 bighas will be constructed between Raha and Jagiroad in the Morigaon district. These ventures are likely to generate employment and bring investments into Assam’s emerging industrial market.