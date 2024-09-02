Sikkim CM Proposes Gangtok-Guwahati Helicopter Service to Assam CM

HT Digital

September 2, Monday: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on a recent visit to Assam, where he proposed the introduction of a helicopter service between Gangtok and Guwahati. The initiative aims to enhance connectivity and boost tourism between the two northeastern states.

- Advertisement -

During the meeting, CM Tamang highlighted the potential benefits of the service, including shorter travel time and increased ease for tourists and business travelers. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma responded positively to the proposal, acknowledging the potential for economic and cultural exchanges that such a service could facilitate. The discussion also covered other matters of mutual interest and cooperation between Sikkim and Assam.