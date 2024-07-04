25.4 C
SITA launches second phase of ‘Samriddhi Poultry’ project

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 3: Ramen Deka, vice-chairman of the State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA), inaugurated phase two of the SITA-funded project ‘Samriddhi Poultry: An innovative approach for economic empowerment of rural women of Assam through model egg village’ on Wednesday, at the Bongshar-Gandhmow cluster under the Sualkuchi Development Block of Kamrup Metro district.

The project, funded by SITA Assam and implemented by the Bongshar-Gandhmow cluster under Sualkuchi Development Block, is undertaken by the Directorate of Research (Veterinary), Assam Agriculture University, Khanapara. Previously, the first phase of the project successfully ran at the Goriaghuli cluster under the Dimoria development block of Kamrup Metro district.

Addressing the gathering, vice-chairman Ramen Deka stated that the project aims to enhance the economic security of farm women through increased egg production and to establish the egg sector as a viable enterprise to double farm income. It also focuses on improving gender mainstreaming, capacity building, and skill development among rural farm women in improved layer farming techniques.

The development of model egg villages through Samriddhi Poultry aims to increase egg consumption among the local population, ensuring nutritional security and improving family economic status, thereby serving as a tool for self-employment and livelihood security. Assistance, such as poultry sheds, has already been provided to 20 beneficiaries. Later in the program, vice-chairman Ramen Deka distributed cages for layers, pullets of commercial layers, feed, medicines, etc.

The program was also attended by SITA co-vice chairman Dhruba Prasad Baishya, SITA joint secretary to the government of Assam Joydeep Shukla, Assam state organising secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Krishna Kanta Bora, director of Research (Veterinary) Dr Probodh Borah, principal investigator of AAU Khanapara Dr Mihir Sarma, DS Hazari ARO SITA, along with other officials and many beneficiaries.

