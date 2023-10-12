SITA vice-chairman participates in PJY programme in Darrang

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 11: Ramen Deka, the vice-chairman of State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA), attended an awareness and infertility camp in Borbori village, Burah, Darrang district on Wednesday. The event was organised by the College of Veterinary Science, Assam Agricultural University, Khanapara, as part of the Pashudhan Jagruti Abhiyan (PJY) program, initiated by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, government of India.

The day-long program included an animal treatment camp, farmer training, interactive sessions, and seminars. Vice-Chairman Ramen Deka commended the initiatives of Assam Agricultural University, Khanapara, and emphasized the importance of scientific interventions, particularly in food production due to the increasing population. He stressed the need to enhance milk production through various scientific methods and highlighted the importance of training and awareness in livelihood activities. Deka also emphasized soil testing to improve soil fertility.

Other dignitaries and experts in attendance included Dr A Jalaludeen, former Director of Academics and Research at Kerala Veterinary University, Dr BN Bhattacharya, Director of Research (Veterinary), Dr Jugabrat Das, nodal officer of the Gorukhuti Bohumukhi Prakalpa, Dr RA Hazarika, additional director of Extension Education at AAU, Khanapara, and Dr Mihir Sarma. The event was also attended by local beneficiaries and students.