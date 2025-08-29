Assam Rifles hold security meeting at Dadam

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Aug 28: The 44 Assam Rifles organised a security meeting at COB Dadam in Arunachal Pradesh chaired by Colonel Ankit Harjai, Commandant 44 Assam Rifles, on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by 48 Gaon Buras, Panchayat leaders, and representatives from Dadam, Muktuwa Lahu, Hukkaan, Longkai and nearby villages.

The forum reviewed the local security situation with focus on insurgent activities, extortion, and safe movement in vulnerable areas.

Villagers were urged to remain vigilant, resist unlawful demands, and share timely information with security forces.

Special emphasis was laid on guiding youth away from drugs and insurgent influence towards education and employment.

Public leaders expressed appreciation for the efforts of Assam Rifles in maintaining peace and extending welfare initiatives.

Assam Rifles assured the gathering of continued support and reaffirmed the commitment to safeguard the people and foster lasting stability in the region.