Monitoring team inspects DDSY projects in Upper Subansiri

DAPORIJO, Aug 28: A monitoring team led by Mokir Eshi Ori, Director (Monitoring & Evaluation), Finance, Planning and Investment, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, inspected completed and ongoing projects under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana (DDUSY) in Upper Subansiri district from inception to the 2024–25 financial year.

According to an official statement, the team also included District Planning Officer (DPO) Tapak Rakmi, District Agriculture and Cooperative Officer (DACO) Taw Ekke, and other development officials.

The officials visited more than 13 project sites across different locations in the district.

The Director verified the status of projects, reviewed detailed reports on income generation and employment benefits, and interacted with beneficiaries.

Many of the beneficiaries reported poor cooperation from banking institutions, alleging delays in sanctioning loans, which they said discouraged local youths and entrepreneurs.

Responding to the concerns, the Director stressed that banks must improve their responsiveness and adhere to state government policies to encourage unemployed youths through DDUSY.

He pointed out that the scheme is based on 30 per cent bank loan, 40 per cent government assistance and 30 per cent self-contribution, and banks should not delay in releasing their share. The inspection aimed to ensure that the scheme is implemented effectively to support entrepreneurship and generate sustainable livelihoods in the district.