Sivasagar hosts senior citizens’ singing competition 

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Sept 18: Responding to the State Senior Citizens’ call, the Sivasagar District Senior Citizens’ Forum organised a singing competition featuring songs by Jyotiprasad Agarwal, Bishnuprasad Rabha, and Bhupen Hazarika among senior citizens on Wednesday at Yuva Dal Auditorium.

- Advertisement -

The competition was attended by more than 100 contestants. The program was inaugurated by the president of the District Committee, Deben Chandra Barua, who hoisted the flag and spoke on the importance of such competitions. Manik Chandra Rajkonwar, vice president of the State Committee, lit the ceremonial light. Labanya Gogoi, Phunu Gogoi, and Dipti Kalita won the first three positions, respectively, in the Jyoti Sangeet competition. In Bishnu Rabha Sangeet, Haresh Konwar, Sobharani Bhunyan, and Keshavananda Mahanta won the first three positions, respectively. In Bhupendra Sangeet, Keshavananda Mahanta, Ruma Barua, and Madan Chetia won the first, second, and third prizes.

The competition was hosted by general secretary Dilip Shaikia, and judges Jayant Dutta, Umesh Gogoi, and Sushil Lahan were felicitated. Suresh Saikia, president of the State Committee, Prof Sonaram Baruah, Jogesh Rajkhowa, Kartik Dutta, Deva Hazarika, Biman Sensuwa, Manoj Kr Borthakur, Rajit Phukan, Pabitra Das, Jugal Bora, Krishna Panging, and several others were present.

Noted singers Umesh Gogoi, Bijumoni Dutta, Rajesh Das, Parinita Neog, and Bristirani Saikia entertained the competitors by singing the evergreen songs of the three legends.