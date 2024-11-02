Sivasagar students Rally for ‘My Bharat’

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Nov 1: Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), Sivasagar, organised a road safety, cleanliness, and patriotism awareness drive with volunteers and students from various institutions on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of the ‘My Bharat’ app launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

- Advertisement -

NYK volunteers and students, holding banners and placards, urged everyone to keep the environment clean and pollution-free as part of the ‘Diwali with My Bharat’ program being implemented across the country.

They distributed petitions and awareness flyers among pedestrians and vehicle drivers on the road. They also encouraged two-wheeler riders to wear helmets, drivers to use seatbelts, and everyone to obey traffic laws. Additionally, they requested people to avoid high-intensity fireworks that can cause noise and air pollution during Diwali.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the My Bharat portal on October 29, 2023, as an initiative to raise awareness about cleanliness and combat environmental pollution,” said Papai Das, district youth officer, Nehru Yuva Kendra. He also urged the district’s youth to join the My Bharat portal.