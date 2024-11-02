30 C
Guwahati
Saturday, November 2, 2024
type here...

Sivasagar students Rally for ‘My Bharat’

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Nov 1: Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), Sivasagar, organised a road safety, cleanliness, and patriotism awareness drive with volunteers and students from various institutions on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of the ‘My Bharat’ app launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

- Advertisement -

NYK volunteers and students, holding banners and placards, urged everyone to keep the environment clean and pollution-free as part of the ‘Diwali with My Bharat’ program being implemented across the country.

Related Posts:

They distributed petitions and awareness flyers among pedestrians and vehicle drivers on the road. They also encouraged two-wheeler riders to wear helmets, drivers to use seatbelts, and everyone to obey traffic laws. Additionally, they requested people to avoid high-intensity fireworks that can cause noise and air pollution during Diwali.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the My Bharat portal on October 29, 2023, as an initiative to raise awareness about cleanliness and combat environmental pollution,” said Papai Das, district youth officer, Nehru Yuva Kendra. He also urged the district’s youth to join the My Bharat portal.

8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India
10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India
Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation
Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation
Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings
Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

31 October, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India 8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali 10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings