SLRC issues guidelines for upcoming ADRE exam on Sept 29

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 25: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) for Class-III posts has issued a set of important guidelines for candidates appearing for the upcoming written examination scheduled for September 29, 2024, a press release said on Wednesday.

These instructions, released as a continuation of Advertisement No. SLRC-G-III/91/2023/2, are designed to ensure the smooth conduct of the exam.

Candidates are advised to verify the OMR Answer Sheet handed to them, ensuring it corresponds to their roll number before commencing the exam.

Additionally, they are urged to confirm the location of their examination venue a day prior to the exam to prevent any last-minute confusion.

Meanwhile, on the day of the exam, candidates are required to report at least 90 minutes before the start of the examination to allow time for checking and frisking. Importantly, no candidate will be allowed to enter once the gates are closed.

Frisking will also be conducted manually and with metal detectors by the police or authorized personnel, and in case of any issues, candidates are instructed to inform the Centre-in-charge immediately.

Transparent water bottles without labels are also allowed. After the exam, candidates are permitted to take their question booklets with them, though the OMR answer sheets will be collected first, followed by a brief five-minute verification process.

The SLRC further stressed that candidates must adhere strictly to these guidelines, along with those listed on their admit cards, to ensure a smooth and orderly examination process.

These instructions have been issued by the Secretary of the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-III posts, based at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Khanapara, Guwahati.