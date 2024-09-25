28 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
type here...

SLRC issues guidelines for upcoming ADRE exam on Sept 29

These instructions, released as a continuation of Advertisement No. SLRC-G-III/91/2023/2, are designed to ensure the smooth conduct of the exam.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 25: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) for Class-III posts has issued a set of important guidelines for candidates appearing for the upcoming written examination scheduled for September 29, 2024, a press release said on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

These instructions, released as a continuation of Advertisement No. SLRC-G-III/91/2023/2, are designed to ensure the smooth conduct of the exam.

Candidates are advised to verify the OMR Answer Sheet handed to them, ensuring it corresponds to their roll number before commencing the exam.

Additionally, they are urged to confirm the location of their examination venue a day prior to the exam to prevent any last-minute confusion.

Meanwhile, on the day of the exam, candidates are required to report at least 90 minutes before the start of the examination to allow time for checking and frisking. Importantly, no candidate will be allowed to enter once the gates are closed.

- Advertisement -

Frisking will also be conducted manually and with metal detectors by the police or authorized personnel, and in case of any issues, candidates are instructed to inform the Centre-in-charge immediately.

Transparent water bottles without labels are also allowed. After the exam, candidates are permitted to take their question booklets with them, though the OMR answer sheets will be collected first, followed by a brief five-minute verification process.

The SLRC further stressed that candidates must adhere strictly to these guidelines, along with those listed on their admit cards, to ensure a smooth and orderly examination process.

These instructions have been issued by the Secretary of the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-III posts, based at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Khanapara, Guwahati.

7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Minister Dass inaugurates Tihu-Dumni road, pays tribute to martyrs

The Hills Times -
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India 5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth 6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India 9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day 8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India