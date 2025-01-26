13 C
Guwahati
Sunday, January 26, 2025
type here...

Social worker Sinha awarded

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 25: Salute Tiranga Assam Pradesh president Anup Sinha has been awarded Inspiration of the society Award by Assam Udayaditya Gosthi at Gaurisagar in Sivasagar recently.
Sinha has been awarded due to his undying commitment to the society living a sobre lifestyle. The award to the Sinha is testimony to his unwavering commitment to nation building and service to every sections of the society, a press release stated.

- Advertisement -
10 Beautiful Villages in Himachal Pradesh to Visit in 2025
10 Beautiful Villages in Himachal Pradesh to Visit in 2025
Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima
Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima
Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam
Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam
7 Largest Snakes in the World
7 Largest Snakes in the World
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
View all stories

Sinha’s achievement has brought home happiness as his family members and people belonging to Bishnupriya Community have showered blessings upon him.
“This award has inspired me to continue working for the society in future,” Sinha stated.

Related Posts:

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Books launched

The Hills Times -
10 Beautiful Villages in Himachal Pradesh to Visit in 2025 Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam 7 Largest Snakes in the World Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health