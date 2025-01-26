Social worker Sinha awarded

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 25: Salute Tiranga Assam Pradesh president Anup Sinha has been awarded Inspiration of the society Award by Assam Udayaditya Gosthi at Gaurisagar in Sivasagar recently.

Sinha has been awarded due to his undying commitment to the society living a sobre lifestyle. The award to the Sinha is testimony to his unwavering commitment to nation building and service to every sections of the society, a press release stated.

Sinha’s achievement has brought home happiness as his family members and people belonging to Bishnupriya Community have showered blessings upon him.

“This award has inspired me to continue working for the society in future,” Sinha stated.