Sonitpur District Day from August 2

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 27: The Sonitpur district administration is going to celebrate five-day long District Day from August 2.

It is worth mentioning that on the historic day of August 3 of 1983 Sonitpur (Tezpur) achieved it’s separate identity as a new district as Sonitpur.

It has been bifurcated from erstwhile undivided Darrang district. Having glorious past of last four decades of it’s existence the district administration under the initiative of district commissioner, Deba Kumar Mishra is expecting to generate a good feedback through the historic event.

In an exclusive interview, outlining the five day long mega event DC, Deba Kumar Mishra told this reporter that the programme which would begin with opening of ‘Jaipur Foot Camp’ at Tezpur Government Boy’s HS School by cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika on August 2. The weeklong mega event will comprise walkathon, blood donation camp, interaction programme, open session, cultural programme among others. “Among other personalities from various fields, cabinet minister cum Dhekiajuli MLA, Ashok Singhal, Naduar MLA, Padma Hazarika, Ramesh Chandra Deka, VC, Cotton University, renowned poet-orator Nanda Singh Borkola, noted flautist Dipak Sarma, local MLA, Prithiraj Rabha and Barchala MLA, Ganesh Kumar Limbu will grace their presence in various sessions.”

He urged all concerned including media persons to extend their helping hand to make the event a grand success.