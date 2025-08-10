25.1 C
Sonitpur gears up for state-level launch of Intensified IEC Campaign 2025

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Aug 9: A preparatory meeting for the upcoming state-level launch of the Intensified IEC Campaign 2025, initiated by the Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) and to be organised in Sonitpur, was held on Friday at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office.

Chaired by District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das, the meeting aimed at ensuring meticulous planning and coordination for the successful launch of the campaign, scheduled for August 12.

The 60-day campaign will focus on enhancing awareness about HIV, STI prevention, and related health issues among the youth and the general public.

Discussions covered key components of the campaign, including a launch event with student participation, a foot rally, and cultural programmes carrying messages on HIV and STI awareness.

The official launch will be held at Swahid Smarak Udyan Auditorium in Dhekiajuli, with active involvement of district-level officials from various departments.

Representatives from ASACS and DISHA made a presentation on planned campaign activities and strategies.

The DC urged all departments and stakeholders to work in coordination to ensure the impactful implementation of the campaign across the district.

Present at the meeting were ADC Health Twahir Alam, Inspector of Schools, District Social Welfare Officer, District Information and Public Relations Officer, SDM and HO (PH) Sonitpur Dr Achyut Hazarika, Superintendent of Kanaklata Civil Hospital Dr Hiranjan Saikia, District Tuberculosis Officer-cum-DACO Sonitpur Dr Sisir Baidya, Assistant Director IEC ASACS Rajiv Sarmah, Cluster Programme Manager DISHA ASACS Indra Kanta Karki, Clinical Services Officer DISHA ASACS Papori Borah, Data Monitoring and Documentation Officer DISHA ASACS Zubeurul Amin, representatives from college administrations and other concerned officials.

