26 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 29, 2024
type here...

Sonitpur wraps up ‘RABIES AWARENESS WEEK’

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, September 28:  Sonitpur celebrated the closing event of its week-long rabies awareness program on Saturday, in alignment with World Rabies Day 2024. Organized by the District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, the event brought together various stakeholders to discuss and promote rabies prevention.

- Advertisement -

The meeting, attended by Deputy CEO of Zila Parishad Ganesh Chandra Deka, featured guest speakers including Dr Jyoti B Dutta, an esteemed Professor & Head of Veterinary Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine at the College of Veterinary Science in Khanapara, who emphasized the importance of rabies as a social responsibility. Dr Prasanta Kumar Roy, the District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Officer, chaired the session.

Other notable speakers included Dr Prasanta Kumar Boro, Dr Anupam Sarmah, Dr Rupak Baruah, Dr Subhalakshmi Bora, and Dr Mihir Mazgaonkar, who discussed the current rabies scenario, the behavior of dogs, and the lack of public awareness, particularly in vulnerable forest fringe areas. The discussions highlighted the urgent need for identifying rabies hotspots and integrating awareness into school curriculums to enhance community involvement.

In line with this year’s World Rabies Day theme, “Breaking Rabies Boundaries,” innovative approaches were introduced to foster a healthy dog-human relationship among school children through art in Tarajuli T E Community awareness camps were also held, featuring street plays performed by Mass Communication students from Tezpur University.

Folk-based awareness songs, led by Pashusakhis Rina Basumatary and Bhagyashree Narzary, were launched to encourage communities to seek medical treatment for dog bites in Assamese and Bodo. The event saw participation from officials across various departments, reinforcing a “One Health” approach to tackle rabies. Additionally, a mega pet vaccination program and pet parent meet were conducted at the State Veterinary Hospital in Tezpur, ensuring comprehensive efforts in rabies prevention and awareness. 

9 Scenic Valleys Of India For Nature Lovers
9 Scenic Valleys Of India For Nature Lovers
Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage
Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage
5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes
5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes
8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia
8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Jagadguru Shankaracharya demands strict Cow Protection Laws

The Hills Times -
9 Scenic Valleys Of India For Nature Lovers Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage 5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes 8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia 7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India