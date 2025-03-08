Special Aadhaar enrolment drive in Diphu

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 7: The district administration of Karbi Anglong, in collaboration with the education department, has initiated a special Aadhaar enrolment drive on Friday across the district, to ensure 100% coverage. The initiative, conducted in mission mode, sought to facilitate seamless Aadhaar registration, particularly for school children, enabling them to access various government benefits and services.

As part of the drive, special enrolment camps have been organised at Dengaon LP English School under Samelangso Educational Block and Hir Hiri Govt LP School under Nilip Educational Block on Friday. These camps were strategically set up to maximize outreach and streamline the enrolment process for students and other eligible individuals.

The district administration urged all residents, especially parents and guardians, to make use of this opportunity to enroll their children for Aadhaar. Ensuring Aadhaar registration would help beneficiaries avail themselves of government schemes efficiently. For further details, residents could contact the district administration or their respective educational block offices.