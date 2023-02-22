Sri Sri Maha Shivratri puja & mela concludes in Sivasagar

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Feb 21: Under the aegis of Sivasagar Doul Development Parishad, Sri Sri Maha Shivrati puja and mela started with a five-day long programme in the historic Shiva Doul in Sivasagar from February 17. Sri Sri Maha Shivrati Puja and Mela concluded on Tuesday.

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Central Minister inaugurated the function of Sri Sri Maha Shivrati puja and mela on February 17 evening. Various programmes including book release and cultural items were held on the occasion at the historic Shiva Doul in Sivasagar.

Moreover, the Sivasagar administration also declared local holiday in the Sivasagar District on account of “Sri Sri Maha Sivaratri and Siva Utsav-2023” under the Negotiable Instrument Act-1881.

People from various places came to witness the famous Sri Sri Maha Shivrati Puja and Mela in the historic Shiva Doul in Sivasagar during these five days. Popular Bollywood singer Padma Shri Dr Anuradha Paudwal performed in the cultural programme on Tuesday.