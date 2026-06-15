SSB, police seize 705 grams of ganja in joint operation at Kachugaon

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
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HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 14: A joint team of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Kachugaon Police seized 705 grams of suspected ganja and apprehended one person during an anti-narcotics operation conducted in Kokrajhar district on June 13.

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The operation was carried out at around 2.45 pm at Joypur village in the Kachugaon area following specific intelligence inputs received by the security agencies.

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According to officials, the operation was conducted under the guidance of Amit Singh, Commandant of the 31 Battalion SSB, Gossaigaon.

During the search, the joint team recovered 705 grams of suspected ganja from the possession of Sonot Hembram.

The operation was led by Navneet Prabhakar, Assistant Commandant of the 31 Battalion SSB, along with Sub-Inspector Bimal Chandra Barman of Kachugaon Police Station.

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Following the seizure, the accused and the recovered contraband were handed over to Kachugaon Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings under the relevant provisions of law.

Officials said the operation reflects the continued efforts of the SSB and local police to curb the illegal possession, transportation and trafficking of narcotic substances in the region.

Security agencies have reiterated their commitment to intensifying anti-drug operations and maintaining vigilance against illegal narcotics activities across the district.

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