State Level Team from Directorate of Agriculture Visits Hamren

HT Digital

Hamren , July 03:  A state level two member team from the Directorate of Agriculture, Guwahati visited the District Agriculture Office at Hamren yesterday.

The two member team comprising of Directorate of Agriculture Surveillance Officer Sandeep Kumar Bhuyan and Crop Investment Expert & PMAFBY Cordinator Satyen Kumar held a meeting with District Agriculture Officer Biswajit Rongpi, and the various Agriculture Development Officers Mantu Saikia, Debajit Saikia, Biraj Kalita and Olivina Katharpi respectively.

They discussed at length for over three hours to acquaint with the various departmental schemes executed under the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, the schemes and projects which are awaiting approval from the state and to understand the various challenges faced by the Department. The visiting officers also assured to take up the various issues which were raised in the meeting to higher authorities for immediate attention.

Further, the visiting officers also informed that the farmers of West Karbi Anglong will soon get a godown at Hamren from which farmers who are residing in more than 20 kilometres would be benefitted and they will receive a fair price for their produce.

In addition to this, the matters pertaining to low price given to farmers by private middlemen for the organic produce like ginger, pumpkin etc would also be taken into account to ensure the farmers gets maximum profit without incurring any lost.

The visiting team also visited the resident the home of Jose Kro who hails from Hamren Town Ward no. 4 Rongjhangphong Kro village. Jose Kro is engaged in plantation of medicinal plants. Further the team also visited Hamren Progeny Orchard.

