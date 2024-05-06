24.1 C
Guwahati
Monday, May 6, 2024
Statue of Syu – Ka – Pha unveiled in Diphu

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 5:   Statue of Syu – Ka – Pha, founder of Ahom kingdom was unveiled here at Syu – Ka – Pha Bhawan of Tai-Ahom Cultural Society, Dharamnala in presence of people from the Tai-Ahom community living in Diphu.

The statue was unveiled by president, Tai-Ahom Cultural Society (TACS), Putul Chetia along with the general secretary, Bikram Handique.

The tall statue of Syu – Ka – Pha in a sitting position on his chair was constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.5 lakh from a fund sponsored by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

Speaking to the media, the president of TACS, Chetia said, “Syu – Ka – Pha is one of the greatest kings of the Ahoms. The Ahoms from Yunnan province of Chin (China) proceeded towards Moulung, passed through the Patkai Hills and arrived in the present Assam. It was because of Syu – Ka – Pha the Ahom kingdom was established and the present Ahom or Assamese community evolved.”

Chetia also said that the general secretary of TACS, Bikram Handique has taken much initiative for the setting up of the Syu – Ka – Pha statue at Syu – Ka – Pha Bhawan, Dharamnala. He also thanked the KAAC authority for the support extended to TACS for the construction of the Syu – Ka – Pha statue.

General secretary of TACS, Handique said it is a red letter day for all the Tai – Ahom people, as the statue of Syu – Ka – Pha statue could be erected in the heart of Diphu. Syu – Ka – Pha, being the first king of the Ahoms, is regarded as the father of greater Assam. He established his capital at present Sivasagar in 1228.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights.
