10th Ahom-Rengma Brotherhood Day celebrated in Diphu

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 25: The 10th Ahom-Rengma Brotherhood Day was observed at Syu Ka-Pha Bhawan of the Tai-Ahom Culture Society complex, Dharamnala, here. The celebration was organised by the Diphu Zone Ahom-Rengma Brotherhood Committee.

Pratap Handique mentioned that during the 600-year rule of the Ahoms, a war with the Burmese broke out. The Rengma tribe played a leading role in maintaining peace during that war. They supported the Ahoms in the conflict. To commemorate the contribution made by the Rengma tribe to the Ahoms and to foster cordial relationships, the Ahom-Rengma Brotherhood Day is celebrated every year.

Dr Nshoga Nyenthang Rengma, director of Higher Education, Government of Nagaland; Chow Uma Kanta Konwar, former president of the All Assam Ahom Association; and Chow Putul Chutia, president of the Tai Ahom Cultural Society, attended the occasion.

David Rengma, a social worker, also mentioned that the Ahom-Rengma Brotherhood Day is observed every year to improve relations between the two communities. It extends not only to the Ahoms and Rengmas but to all communities. Cultural demonstrations of Ahom and Rengma Nagas were displayed.

Later, a feast was held.