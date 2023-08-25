Steady progress maintained in freight loading performance

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Aug 24: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) continues its commendable advancement in freight loading, achieving a loading of 0.741 million tonnes (MT) in July 2023. This progress contributes to an aggregated freight loading of 3.320 million tonnes (MT) for the current financial year 2023-24, up until July.

Over the period spanning from April to July 2023, there has been notable growth in the loading of essential commodities like food grains and dolomite. Comparatively, the loading of miscellaneous goods has also demonstrated an increase when contrasted with the same period of the preceding year. Specifically, food grains loading has risen by 25.4%, and dolomite loading has increased by 3.8%. Moreover, miscellaneous commodities such as timber and ballast have experienced a surge of 44.4% and 29.6%, respectively, in contrast to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year.

- Advertisement -

Significantly, all divisions operating under the purview of NFR have shown impressive progress in their loading efforts, contributing substantially to the revenue generated from freight loading. This upswing in freight loading not only underscores the effective performance of NFR but also mirrors the region’s burgeoning economic activities.