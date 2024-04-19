24 C
STF Assam apprehends woman drug pedder in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar

HT Digital,

Guwahati, April 19: In a significant operation, the Special Task Force (STF) Assam apprehended a habitual woman drug peddler.

The raid was conducted at Railway Gate No. 3, Fancy Bazar, within the jurisdiction of Panbazar Police Station. During the operation, STF Assam seized 18 vials, suspected to contain heroin, weighing a total of 23.5 grams.

The arrested woman is identified as Musstt. Alija Begum (30), the wife of Late Mojibur Ali, originally from Sonkuchi Colony in Barpeta district. Presently, she lives at 3rd Railway Gate, Fancy Bazar, SRCB Road, in Guwahati city.

The operation highlights STF Assam’s continuous efforts to fight against drug trafficking in the region.

