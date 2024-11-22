Stray tiger tranquilised in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Nov 21: The stray tiger, which created panic for over a week in various areas of Kaliabor, including Sonari-Kamakhya, Kaliabor Tea Estate, Sonari Tea Estate, Hatimura, and more recently in Debsatra, Dhekial, Katiyari, and Miribhiti, was finally captured early on Thursday morning in the Jakhalabandha area, bringing relief to the residents.

In the past few days, the tiger had killed four livestock in Debsatra, Dhekial, and Katiyari. Fearing the tiger’s movements, locals had been guarding their homes armed with sticks and torches. However, some heartless individuals threw stones at the tiger, causing injuries to its legs.

The distressed tiger had been roaming near the Kolong river, and after a 10-hour struggle, it was finally tranquilised by forest officials, wildlife experts, and veterinarians at around 2:00 am on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the tiger was immediately shifted to the Panbari Wildlife Conservation and Rehabilitation Center at Kaziranga National Park.

The successful operation was led by DFO Arun Vignesh of Kaziranga National Park, range officer Bibhuti Majumdar, and Nagaon police.

Environmentalists and locals expressed their gratitude to the team for rescuing the tiger despite numerous challenges.