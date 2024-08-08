Strengthen Raj Bhavan as development facilitator: Guv Acharya to officials

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 7: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya held an interactive meeting with the officers and staff of Raj Bhavan in the conference hall on Wednesday. He called upon the Raj Bhavan officials to work as a team to strengthen Raj Bhavan as a facilitator of the overall development of the state.

- Advertisement -

Chairing the meeting, Governor Acharya emphasised that, as the constitutional head of the state, the Governor is expected to provide impactful and positive services to the people. He urged the Raj Bhavan officials to put in their collective and dedicated efforts to promote Raj Bhavan as a catalyst for change and development. The Governor further stated that “cooperation and dedication” are key to uplifting Assam in all socio-economic and academic indicators, which can also contribute to the country’s progress.

The Governor also highlighted the importance of effective implementation of welfare schemes from both Central and State governments for the development of all parts of the state. He stressed extending Raj Bhavan’s services to address any issues towards the successful execution of these schemes. He mentioned that widespread public awareness is crucial for the successful and logical conclusion of government schemes, which can also propel Assam to the forefront of development.

The First Lady of Assam, Kumud Devi, commissioner and secretary to the Governor SS Meenakshi Sundaram, secretary of the Chancellor’s Secretariat Kabita Deka, and all other officials were present at the meeting.