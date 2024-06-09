Student injured in Demow

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, June 8: A student has been seriously injured in a road accident in Demow Maskara in Sivasagar district.

The road accident took place on the national highway – 37 in Demow Maskara on Friday where the student sustained serious injuries.

The victim has been identified as Rahul Chaura.

Soon after the accident, locals rushed the victim to the Demow Model Hospital, where he was provided with primary treatment. Chaura was referred to Dibrugarh for better treatment. However, he died after being admitted to a hospital in Dibrugarh.