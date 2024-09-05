26 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 5, 2024
LIC Sivasagar felicitates Dr Surajit Giri and Demow Model Hospital staff

Assam
Updated:
HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Sept 4: On the occasion of the 68th anniversary of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the LIC Sivasagar branch organised a felicitation program at Demow Model Hospital, Raichai, on Wednesday. Dr Surajit Giri, an anaesthesia specialist and snake bite specialist at Demow Model Hospital, along with the health workers of the hospital, were honoured during the event.

The program commenced with a Borgeet performed by Alakananda Gogoi of Gudhabil, near Demow. A meeting was also held at Demow Model Hospital, presided over by Liladhar Dutta, a retired assistant teacher of Duponi High School. Rajkumar Das, branch manager of LIC Sivasagar branch, addressed the gathering, explaining the objectives of the meeting. The event featured Hamida Begum, a retired professor from the Sociology department of Demow College and a social worker, and Bitul Saikia, an assistant professor at HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri, and an environment enthusiast, as chief guests.

Dr Rupam Borkakoty, deputy superintendent of Demow Model Hospital, welcomed this initiative by the LIC Sivasagar branch, praising the dedicated work of the doctors at the hospital. He specifically highlighted Dr Surajit Giri, who is also a member of the State Expert Committee on Snake Bites. Dr Giri spoke about the treatment of snake bites at Demow Model Hospital, noting that since 2018, the hospital has treated 2,445 snake bite patients. He expressed concern over the increasing number of snake bite cases, revealing that there was a 65 percent rise in such cases in July this year compared to the previous year.

The LIC Sivasagar branch felicitated the doctors and health staff of Demow Model Hospital with traditional items such as xorai, japi, citations, and mementos. A total of 95 health employees from Demow Model Hospital were honoured during the event.

The program was attended by various dignitaries, including Borun Borah, LIC development officer of Sivasagar branch; Nareswar Sonowal, LIC administrative officer of Sivasagar branch; Ranjit Mili, assistant branch manager of LIC Sivasagar branch; Sabhul Hussain and Geeta Deori, LIC employees of Sivasagar branch; Hemanta Borah, principal of Demow Sangeet Kala Kendra; Tiok Gautam, LIC agent; and media persons Umesh Chetia and Aurobinda Dey.

