Successful students from Hindi Bhashi Society felicitated in Diphu

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 9: Seventy-five students from the Hindi Bhashi society who successfully passed the High School Leaving Certificate Examination and Higher Secondary Examination this year from various institutions were felicitated in a function held at Rashtra Bhasha High School premises, Pubshil Puta on Sunday. The students were honoured with phulam gamosa and citation letters.

The program was jointly organised by the Karbi Anglong Hindi Bhashi Chhatra Sanstha (KAHBCS) and Hindi Bhashi Sanstha (KAHBS). Raju Yadav, President of KAHBCS, and Shiva Narayan Paul of KAHBS jointly presided over the program.

Madhuram Lekthe, Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) and Executive Member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), attended as the chief guest. Lekthe congratulated the successful students and wished them success in their higher education. “We are striving to upgrade all high schools into higher secondary schools in Langpher. The Rashtra Bhasha High School will be upgraded to a higher secondary school by next year,” the EM stated.

Also present at the function were Langpher VDC chairman, Noren Killing; chairman of Bakalia Municipal Board, Hemsing Teron; secretary of KAHBCS, Rahul Prasad; secretary of KAHBS, Praduman Dubey, as well as headmasters of various schools, parents, and students.