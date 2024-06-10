25.3 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 10, 2024
type here...

Successful students from Hindi Bhashi Society felicitated in Diphu

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 9: Seventy-five students from the Hindi Bhashi society who successfully passed the High School Leaving Certificate Examination and Higher Secondary Examination this year from various institutions were felicitated in a function held at Rashtra Bhasha High School premises, Pubshil Puta on Sunday. The students were honoured with phulam gamosa and citation letters.

- Advertisement -

The program was jointly organised by the Karbi Anglong Hindi Bhashi Chhatra Sanstha (KAHBCS) and Hindi Bhashi Sanstha (KAHBS). Raju Yadav, President of KAHBCS, and Shiva Narayan Paul of KAHBS jointly presided over the program.

Madhuram Lekthe, Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) and Executive Member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), attended as the chief guest. Lekthe congratulated the successful students and wished them success in their higher education. “We are striving to upgrade all high schools into higher secondary schools in Langpher. The Rashtra Bhasha High School will be upgraded to a higher secondary school by next year,” the EM stated.

Also present at the function were Langpher VDC chairman, Noren Killing; chairman of Bakalia Municipal Board, Hemsing Teron; secretary of KAHBCS, Rahul Prasad; secretary of KAHBS, Praduman Dubey, as well as headmasters of various schools, parents, and students.

5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India
5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India
8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try
Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try
Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June
Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June
10 hills stations in north-east India to visit
10 hills stations in north-east India to visit
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Village head shot dead, Business Owners Association calls shutdown in Dimapur,...

The Hills Times -
5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India 8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June 10 hills stations in north-east India to visit