Guwahati
Friday, December 29, 2023
Suklabaidya calls for caution in road construction

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Dec 28: Transport, Excise, and Fisheries minister Parimal Suklabaidya emphasised caution in road construction during a public awareness program on road safety in Laharighat, Morigaon district. Arriving on a motorcycle from Dhing, Nagaon district, the minister aimed to promote road safety awareness. Accompanied by Morigaon district commissioner Devashish Sharma and superintendent of police Hemant Kumar Das, Suklabaidya addressed a meeting at the Public Works Department Inspection Bungalow in Laharighat.

Highlighting the collective responsibility for preventing road accidents, Shuklabaidya stressed the societal impact of each fatality. He urged parents to teach their children responsible driving habits, including wearing helmets and avoiding alcohol consumption. Additionally, drivers were encouraged to adhere to speed limits and traffic regulations. District commissioner Devashish Sharma welcomed the participants, including superintendent of police Hemant Kumar Das, District Road Safety Committee member secretary Govind Singh, additional district commissioner Pranjal Barua, district transport officer Bapan Kalita, social worker Praveen Medhi, and various dignitaries.

