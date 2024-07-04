25.4 C
Summer vacation drama workshop in Demow

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, July 3: The Cultural Affairs Department of the state government is organising a Summer Vacation Drama Workshop in Demow constituency, in association with Demow Nritalaya. The workshop commenced at Demow Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building on July 3 (Wednesday). Mrinal Ranjan Gogoi, a retired teacher, lit the ceremonial lamp to mark the beginning of the program. Kankana Saikia, assistant commissioner of Sivasagar, was present on the first day and inaugurated the workshop.

Rupam Bezbarua served as the resource person for the workshop and provided training to the students. In attendance at the inauguration were Dr Gitali Saikia, HOD of the English department at HCDG College Nitaipukhuri; Pubali Thengal Gogoi, principal of Demow Nritalaya; theatre artists Janmoni Tamuli and Dulumoni Bordoloi; Bidyut Bikash Borah, a teacher at Demow Nritalaya; and Umesh Chetia, president of Demow Press Club.

Prior to the workshop’s start, students from Demow Nritalaya performed dances. The workshop will run from July 3 to July 18, 2024.

